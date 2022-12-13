HS sports recap: Rebels basketball teams with impressive week

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Anna Towry (5) shoots a layup in a game against the Eagles at Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls basketball teams were back in action last Tuesday evening, hosting rival Mountain Brook. The Lady Rebels ran away with a 65-37 victory, as Sarah Gordon had a huge game with 29 points and 4 blocks. Anna Towry registered 10 points and 7 rebounds.

In the boys game, the Rebels pulled away with a 60-36 win. Win Miller had a big game for Vestavia, as he finished with 23 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists on the night. Jackson Weaver added 13 points and 5 rebounds, while Jordan Ross posted 6 points and 12 rebounds. For Mountain Brook, Ty Davis led the way with 19 points and 5 rebounds.

Vestavia Hills traveled to Oak Mountain on Friday night and came away with a sweep. The Lady Rebels maintained their perfect start to the season with an 89-42 win. Gordon led the charge with 18 points, with Towry adding 14 points.

The boys earned an 81-62 victory over the Eagles. Weaver led all scorers with 20 points in the game. Two other Rebels joined him in double figures, as Miller went for 16 points and Nate Harris added 11 points. Grey Williams led Oak Mountain with 19 points.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field team competed in the Holiday Invitational last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Alex Leath finished second in the 1,600-meter run to reach the podium. Tanner McInnis finished third in the high jump and Chase Kaiser was second in the shot put to also reach podium status.

Other notable performances included Riley Zeanah placing ninth in the 800, Kennedy Moreland finishing sixth in pole vault, Addison Armstrong finishing 10th in shot put, Max Armstrong crossing fifth in the 800, Will Jordan finishing fourth in the 1,600, Jack Lockhart finishing sixth in the 60-meter hurdles, Emory Carver placing eighth in the triple jump and Henry Drew placing sixth in the shot put. The boys 4x200-meter relay team was fourth and the 4x800 team was eighth.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team competed in the McCallie Invitational in Chattanooga last weekend, placing eighth out of 37 teams.

Andrew Sykes won the 220-pound division, while Charles Noto (106 pounds), Clay Johnston (170) and Stone Phillips (120) each finished fourth.

Vestavia also sent a team to the Spartan Invitational, where the Rebels finished 10th.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.