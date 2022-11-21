HS sports recap: Lady Rebels win 3

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Sarah Gordon (33) shoots for 2-points guarded by Hoover’s Devon Davidson (4) in the first half of the girls Class 7A state championship game at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center’s Legacy Arena on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills girls and boys basketball teams got the week started last Monday. The girls knocked off Pelham 76-44, while the boys fell on a last-second shot, 55-54.

The girls cruised to a 32-point win over Pelham, a Class 6A final four team from a year ago. Sarah Gordon led the way for Vestavia with 20 points and 9 rebounds on the night. Ryleigh Martin had a strong game, going for 16 points and 4 steals. Grayson Hudgens added 10 points as well. For Pelham, Tiauna King and Laci Gogan each scored 15 points.

In the boys game, Zach Gray scored a basket in the final seconds to give the Jags the win. He led his team with 22 points on the night as well. Sam Wright scored 13 points and Korbin Long added 6 points as well. Win Miller led Vestavia with 29 points and 6 rebounds, with Ben Evans adding 8 points.

Vestavia’s girls earned a 65-60 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Tuesday evening. Gordon led the way once again, scoring 17 points. Anna Towry added 16 points, and Jill Gaylard posted 11 points.

Vestavia Hills returned to the court Thursday night to host Hartselle, with the varsity teams earning a split on the evening. The girls cruised to a 66-27 win, behind four double-digit scorers. Gaylard led the way with 14 points and 4 steals, while Towry notched 11 points. Gordon and Rosemary Gill each scored 10 points, with Gordon pulling down 6 rebounds and Gill grabbing 5 boards.

The Vestavia boys suffered a 74-58 loss. Miller paced the Rebels with 22 points in the contest, but Hartselle’s Kiah Key was the leading scorer with 32 points. Rylan Smothers added 11 points for Hartselle as well.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team began the season last weekend with a fourth-place finish out of 12 teams at the Chelsea Invitational.

Charles Noto won the 113-pound division and Austin Wilbanks finished second in the 195 class. Owen Wilbanks (145), Chace Belcher (160), Elliott Spokes (170) and Caleb Boylan (195) were all third. Robert Sasser (106) was fourth and Christian Barta (145) and Walker Hogue (138) finished up fifth.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills girls flag football team fell to Oxford 18-6 in the state semifinals last Monday, ending the Rebels season.

