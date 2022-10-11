HS sports recap: Rebels volleyball wraps up regular season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson The Rebels come together after scoring a point in a match against Bob Jones at Vestavia Hills High School’s Braasch-Hatchett Court Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team suffered a tough 45-37 loss to Hewitt-Trussville in Class 7A, Region 3 action. Click here for the story of the game.

This Friday, the Rebels head to Oak Mountain in another region game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team wrapped up the regular season last week. The Rebels fell to Bob Jones in five sets on senior night before beating Chelsea 3-1.

On senior night, the Rebels honored seniors Savannah Gann, Elizabeth Jackson, Kate Kaiser, Mackenzie Merrill and Kaylee Rickert.

The Rebels had a couple milestones during the week, as Gann eclipsed 1,000 career kills and Kaiser got to 1,000 assists for the season.

Vestavia Hills hosts the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament Wednesday. The Rebels will face Tuscaloosa County in the opening round. If they win, they will advance to the area championship and qualify for the regional tournament next week.

