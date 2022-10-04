HS sports recap: Rebels football rolls

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills running back William Tonsmeire (1) is brought down on the run by the Chelsea defense in a game between the Hornets and Rebels at Vestavia Hills High School’s Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team got off to a hot start and never relented, beating Chelsea last Friday. Click here for the story of the game.

This Friday, the Rebels head to Hewitt-Trussville for a key region game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team split a couple non-area matches last week. ON Tuesday, the Rebels fell to Homewood. But Vestavia rallied to knock off Spain Park in five sets Thursday.

Savannah Gann led the Rebels with 54 kills during the week, averaging 6 kills per set. Kate Kaiser directed the offense with 82 assists and added 5 aces. Elizabeth Jackson has led the Rebels service game with 7 aces over the week.

The Rebels are now 27-7 on the year. This week, Vestavia Hills is at Oak Mountain on Tuesday and at Chelsea on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country team sent several athletes to the Jesse Owens Classic over the weekend. The event is held at Oakville Indian Mounds Park, which is where the state meet will be contested next month.

The girls team had some strong performances, led by Claire Spooner, who notched a top 10 by finishing ninth. She ran the 5k in 18:18. Kaitlyn Wende had a strong run as well, going for 28th in 19:03. Angela Zhang, Jasmine Zhang and Kendall Feild also ran in the top 100.

Henry Strand was the top runner on the boys side, crossing the line 12th in 15:28. Will Jordan and Alex Leath finished back to back in 28th and 29th, while Mitchell Schaaf was 40th. Wilson Holt, Jackson Mize and Ethan Meadows also ran in the gold race.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.