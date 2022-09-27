HS sports recap: Rebels volleyball clinches area

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills head coach Ashley Hardee talks with the Lady Rebels during a timeout in a match against Mountain Brook at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team took an open date last week. This Friday, the Rebels return to the gridiron to host Vestavia Hills in a region matchup.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team continued its stellar season by clinching Class 7A, Area 5 with a win over Thompson on Tuesday. The Rebels also defeated Fort Payne on Thursday.

Savannah Gann led the Rebels again with 25 kills on just 55 swings, hitting .400 for the week. Lauren Marron also had a strong performance against Thompson, collecting 6 kills on 16 swings with no errors. Kate Kaiser directed the offense with 55 assists over the two matches.

Vestavia Hills is now 26-6 on the season. This week, the Rebels host Homewood on Tuesday and Spain Park on Thursday.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.