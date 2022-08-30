HS sports recap: Fall sports underway

× Expand Laura Chramer 220826 Vestavia Hills vs. Homewood football Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans stands on the sideline during the second half of a football game between Vestavia Hills and Homewood at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Vestavia Hills, Ala. The Rebels shut out the Patriots, 35-0. Photo by Laura Chramer

High school sports are officially underway, and here's a look at what's going with the fall teams at Vestavia Hills High School.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team has officially begun its 2022 season under new head coach Robert Evans. In Week 0, the Rebels came up short in a 24-14 loss to Mountain Brook. The following week, the Rebels got their first win in dominant fashion over Homewood.

This Friday, Vestavia Hills begins Class 7A, Region 3 when the Rebels welcome Thompson to town.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team is off to a solid start this season, posting a 13-4 record through the first week-plus of matches. The Rebels knocked off Pelham and St. Paul’s in three sets in a tri-match to begin the season, before playing in the Juanita Boddie Tournament in Hoover the opening weekend.

At that tournament, Vestavia started strong, knocking off Jemison (2-0), Huntsville (2-1), Baylor (2-1), Ramsay (2-0) and St. Paul’s (2-1). The Rebels’ run in the tournament was ended by Briarcrest in 2-0 loss.

In the opening week, Savannah Gann led the way for Vestavia with 105 kills and 53 digs. Kate Kaiser directed the offense with 162 assists and had 9 aces as well. Audrey Vielguth led the strong Rebels defense with 95 digs over the weekend.

Last Tuesday, Vestavia Hills lost to Mountain Brook. The Rebels then split a tri-match Thursday, beating Mortimer Jordan and falling to Vestavia Hills. On Friday, they knocked off Fairhope as well. Over the weekend, Vestavia hosted the Vestavia Hills Classic. The Rebels made it to the semifinals, beating Parker, Southside-Gadsden, Sylacauga and Jasper. They lost out to Arab 2-1 in the semifinals.

Last week, Gann led the way for the Rebels with 104 kill and 38 digs throughout the week. Vielguth led the defensive efforts with 118 digs. Jordan Madsen and Grace Mehrer paced the Rebels with 10 total blocks each.

“We have been able to win some games offensively with strong performance by our attackers in games like Hunstville, St. Paul’s and Baylor,” head coach Ashley Hardee said. “And we have been able to win some with strong defensive outings, such as the number of blocks we had in the Jasper match.”

This week, Vestavia Hills travels to Northridge on Tuesday and hosts Helena on Thursday.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com