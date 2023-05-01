HS sports recap: Rebels tennis wins state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron. The Vestavia Hills boys tennis team claimed the Class 7A state title in Mobile on Friday, April 28, 2023. Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team won a three-game series over Sparkman last weekend in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

In the first game, Vestavia took a 5-2 win Friday. Hudson Walburn and Jackson Harris hit home runs, combining to bring in 3 runs. CJ Johnston and Will Cox each tallied multiple hits and drove in a run. William Tonsmeire also hit a double. Aiden Black got the start and went 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits, with 4 strikeouts. Ryan Vermillion threw the final 2 innings in hitless and scoreless fashion, punching out 3.

Vestavia fell to the Senators 8-2 in the second game Friday. Walburn hit a double as the offensive highlight for the Rebels. Vermillion got the start and threw 2 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits, with 3 strikeouts.

The Rebels picked up a 7-2 win Saturday in the decisive third game to advance in the playoffs. John Paul Head was the offensive leader, going 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and 3 RBIs. Walburn hit a homer and knocked in a pair of runs. Johnston was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while William Peerson was 2-for-3. Jable Ramey threw the complete game, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 4 hits, with 4 strikeouts, in 7 innings.

Spain Park will travel to Vestavia Hills for the second round of the 7A playoffs this weekend. A doubleheader begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday. A third game, if necessary, will be Saturday.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team took down Curry 6-5 last Tuesday, as Reese Johnson’s walk-off sacrifice fly gave the Rebels the victory after Curry rallied to tie the game in the seventh inning. Kayla Franklin drove in a couple runs and stole a pair of bases. Catherine Cassimus also drove in a couple runs. For Curry, Ambrey Taylor hit a home run, while Jenna Madison was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Ella Reese Wright pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing a run on 2 hits with 3 strikeouts.

Vestavia Hills blew past Oak Mountain 10-0 on Thursday. Franklin hit a double and a homer, driving in 4 runs. Laura Faith Beard also homered, knocking in a couple runs. EJ Bragan hit a pair of doubles and had an RBI. Johnson had another strong game, going 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Miah Simmons threw 4 hitless and scoreless innings as well. For Oak Mountain, Marian Cummings threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing 3 runs on 6 hits.

Vestavia Hills will play in the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament at Hoover this week.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills outdoor track and field team competed in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet at Hewitt-Trussville last weekend.

Gabby Walls won the high jump competition, clearing the bar at 5 feet, 4 inches. Riley Zeanah finished second in the 800-meter run, Claire Spooner and Kaitlyn Wende were second and third in the 3,200, Lyla Lochamy was third in the 300-meter hurdles and Kennedy Moreland finished second in the pole vault. The girls 4x800-meter relay team also finished second.

Alex Leath won the 800 on the boys side, completing the race in 1 minute, 53 seconds. He also won the 1,600 in 4:20. The 4x800 relay team won in 7:58 as well.

Also reaching the podium for the boys team were Chase Webb (third in 200), Max Armstrong (second in 400 and third in 800), Henry Strand (second in 800 and 1,600), Tanner McInnis (second in high jump), Walker Gardner (third in discus) and Michael Kolen (second in javelin).

The state meet is this weekend in Gulf Shores.

TENNIS

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls tennis teams competed in the Class 7A state tournament last week in Mobile. The boys won the state title for the second straight year, while the girls finished second.

Check back with Vestavia Voice later this week for a full recap of the tournament.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.