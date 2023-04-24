HS sports recap: Rebels tennis qualifies for state

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Jake Anthony returns the ball in a singles match against Spain Park’s Taylor King during the Class 7A tennis sectionals at the Hoover Met Complex on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team earned a big 9-2 win over Tuscaloosa County last Tuesday to begin a Class 7A, Area 5 series. Mason Perrigo led the Rebels offense with a big game, as he was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and 4 runs batted in. Luke Henry Swanzy was a standout as well, as he hit a pair of triples and knocked in 3 runs. Hudson Walburn and John Martin Richter each knocked in a run, while Will Cox boosted the offense with a double. Aiden Black threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing a pair of runs on 3 hits. Ryan Vermillion did not allow a hit or run over 2 1/3 innings, adding 3 strikeouts.

Vestavia Hills split a doubleheader with Tuscaloosa County on Thursday, falling to the Wildcats 2-0 in the first game and beating the Wildcats 10-4 in the second game. In the first game, Caden Taylor was 2-for-3 with a double to lead the offense. Barrett Harper allowed 2 unearned runs in 4 innings, while Jable Ramey fired a couple shutout innings.

The Rebels got hot in the second game, led by William Tonsmeire, who hit a pair of triples and drove in 5 runs. Clark Dickerson knocked in a pair, while Taylor and Houston Owen also knocked in a run. Carson Mann was 2-for-3 with a double as well. Jackson Harris and Cannon Cherry each threw 2 scoreless innings on the mound.

Vestavia Hills begins its run in the Class 7A playoffs this weekend. The Rebels travel to Sparkman for a doubleheader Friday, set to begin at 4:30 p.m. If necessary, a third game would begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team posted an 8-0 shutout victory over Tuscaloosa County last Tuesday to pick up a Class 7A Area 5 win. Kayla Franklin hit a solo home runs for the Rebels, while Laura Faith Beard stroked a pair of doubles and drove in 2 runs. Miah Simmons was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and Ella Gallaspy went 2-for-4 with a run driven in as well. Tait Davidson did not allow a run over 5 innings, surrendering just 4 hits and striking out 6. Elizabeth Yother fired 2 innings, allowing no runs on 2 hits.

Vestavia Hills picked up a thrilling 6-5 victory over Prattville on Thursday. Simmons registered the walk-off hit in the seventh inning to win it for the Rebels. Franklin and Reese Johnson each knocked in a pair of runs to boost the offense. Davidson threw a pair of innings, while Yother allowed 3 runs in 5 innings, striking out 7.

Vestavia Hills played in the Hoover Classic over the weekend. On Friday, the Rebels began play with a 17-5 win over Lawrence County. Simmons hit a pair of home runs and drove in 5 runs in the game. Ella Gallaspy had a huge game, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, 4 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Franklin drove in 4 runs as well. Abby Gallaspy knocked in a run and scored 3 runs, while Lucy Spisto went 2-for-3 with an RBI and 3 runs.

The Rebels then beat Hazel Green 5-3. Ella Gallaspy and Simmons each knocked in a pair of runs for the Rebels.

Vestavia knocked off American Christian 8-0 to begin things Saturday. Franklin hit a pair of triples and drove in 4 runs. EJ Bragan was 3-for-3 at the plate as well. Yother threw 4 2/3 hitless innings, fanning 8 batters.

Vestavia beat Helena 7-0 to begin bracket play. Ella Gallaspy went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs for the Rebels, while Davidson threw 6 hitless innings, striking out 5. The Rebels fell to Thompson 3-2 in the semifinals. Ella Gallaspy went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Yother pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team picked up an impressive 3-0 win over Homewood last Tuesday. Vestavia’s boys were in action as well, falling to Fort Payne 3-0.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills outdoor track and field team competed in the Hewitt-Trussville Invitational last weekend. Kendall Feild won the 3,200-meter run, finishing in 12 minutes, 11 seconds. Michael Kolen won the javelin throw, reaching 167 feet, 6 inches. The boys 4x800-meter relay team won in 7:38 as well.

Other girls reaching the podium were the 4x400 relay (second), Gabby Walls (third) and Kennedy Moreland (third in pole vault). For the boys, Chase Webb (second in 100), Will Jordan (third in 1,600), 4x100 and 4x400 relays (second), Tyler Dressback (second in high jump) and Ben Wade (third in triple jump) made the podium.

The Rebels will compete at the section meet at Hewitt-Trussville later this week.

TENNIS

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls tennis teams won the section tournament last week, qualifying for the state tournament. The Rebels won all the brackets except for No. 1 singles. Vestavia’s girls won all the brackets with the exception of No. 4 singles and No. 1 doubles.

The Rebels will play in the state tournament this Thursday and Friday at the Mobile Tennis Center.

