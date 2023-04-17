HS sports recap: Rebels girls soccer wins 2

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Sarah Frances Gilroy (21) takes a shot at the goal in a match against Mountain Brook at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team picked up a key 9-3 area win over Hoover last Tuesday. For the Rebels, John Paul Head led the way by going 3-for-4 with a double and 3 runs batted in. Christopher Johnston and Will Cox each knocked in a pair of runs. William Peerson went 2-for-2 with a double, Jackson Harris was 2-for-4 and Caden Taylor knocked in a run as well. Aiden Black threw 4 innings, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits. Ryan Vermillion threw 3 scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 4 batters. For Hoover, Will Lawrence was 2-for-3 with both hits being doubles. Brewer Smith and Colin Rengering each hit a double, while Rengering drove in a run. Caid Finn and Jaxson Wood knocked in a run each, with Wood registering a multi-hit game.

Hoover and Vestavia Hills wrapped up their area series on Friday. The Bucs won the first game 7-2 to earn the series split, but Vestavia Hills won a series tiebreaker game 15-6. In the first game of the day, RJ Hamilton went 2-for-3 with a home run and 2 RBIs to lead the Bucs offense. Devin Lee hit a double and drove in a run, while Rengering drove in a pair of runs. Mason Blasche and Will Lawrence also knocked in runs. Blasche threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits. For Vestavia, Cox hit a double and drove in a run. Peerson doubled and Hudson Walburn knocked in a run.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team notched a key 4-1 win over Thompson last Tuesday. Miah Simmons went 2-for-3 with a home run and 3 runs batted in to lead the way for the Rebels. Tait Davidson threw the complete game, allowing an unearned run on 3 hits over her 7 innings of work. She struck out 6 batters as well.

Hoover earned a key area win over Vestavia Hills on Wednesday, winning 3-2. Gracie Hillman registered a walk-off hit to lift the Bucs to the win. Bella Foran hit a solo homer, while Emily Sims drove in the other run. Olivia Christian and Kaitlyn Raines combined to pitch a strong game. Christian threw 3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits, and Raines threw 4 hitless innings. For Vestavia, Simmons hit a homer and drove in both runs. She also threw 3 innings in the circle, allowing a pair of runs. Davidson threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing a run on 7 hits.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team returned to action last Monday, beating Mountain Brook 4-1.

Vestavia Hills’ boys earned a victory Tuesday, beating Mountain Brook 3-1.

Vestavia’s boys earned a win over Hoover on Thursday, winning 3-2 in double overtime. The Rebels scored on a corner kick in the second overtime to secure the win.

Vestavia’s girls got a 3-1 win over Hoover on Friday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills outdoor track and field team competed in the Mountain Brook invitational last weekend.

Max Armstrong won the 800-meter run, posting a time of 1 minute, 51 seconds. Alex Leath took the title in the one mile run, running it in 4:10.

Claire Spooner was third in the two mile run, Lyla Lochamy finished second in the 300-meter hurdles, Kennedy Moreland was third in pole vault, Henry Strand finished second in the 800 and Michael Kolen finished second in javelin. The boys 4x100-meter relay team was third as well.

