HS sports recap: Rebels reach semis of Gulf Coast Classic

× Expand Kyle Parmley Gulf Coast Classic Softball Vestavia Hills' Elizabeth Yother (7) during a Gulf Coast Classic game on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Gulf Shores Sportsplex. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team dominated a doubleheader against Lincoln last Monday, winning 12-0 and 8-0. In the first game, William Peerson led the Rebels by going 2-for-4 with a double and 4 runs batted in. Will Cox knocked in 3 runs, Jackson Harris hit a triple and drove in a run, Grant Downey knocked in a run and Mason Perrigo hit a double. Aiden Black dominated on the mound, throwing 5 scoreless innings with 2 hits and 5 strikeouts.

In the second game, Caden Taylor and Luke Henry Swanzy hit home runs, combining for 5 RBIs. Perrigo was 2-for-3 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Dean Walker hit a double as well. Ryan Vermillion threw 6 scoreless innings on the mound, allowing 4 hits and striking out 8 hitters.

Vestavia Hills dominated another doubleheader Saturday, blowing past Buckhorn 19-0 and beating Grissom 17-6.

In the Buckhorn win, Jackson Glasgow, Swanzy, John Paul Head, Nate Dunn, William Tonsmeire and Cox all drove in a pair of runs. Harris, Christopher Johnston, Perrigo, Miles Plugge, Peerson and Downey all drove in runs of their own. Hudson Walburn hit a double as well. Barrett Harper and Sam Snowden each threw 2 scoreless innings.

In the win over Grissom, Johnston, Taylor and Harris all hit home runs, combining for 7 RBIs between them. Glasgow went 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs, while John Martin Richter and Walburn each drove in a pair of runs. Head, Peerson and Downey knocked in runs as well.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team played in the Gulf Coast Classic last week in Gulf Shores. On Monday, the Rebels won two games and tied another. The Rebels finished in a 1-1 tie with Hartselle, as both pitchers were on target. Vestavia’s Tait Davidson threw 5 innings, allowing only an unearned run on 2 hits, while striking out 12 batters. Hartselle’s Blayne Godfrey allowed a run on 3 hits with 8 strikeouts in her 5 innings.

The Rebels then took down Morristown East 2-1 in their second game. Miah Simmons threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on 4 hits with 5 strikeouts. Vestavia beat Cherokee County 1-0 in its final game of the day. Elizabeth Yother was the effective pitcher in that game, throwing 4 shutout innings and surrendering a single hit.

Vestavia Hills made a run to the semifinals Wednesday, beginning things with a 4-2 win over Cherokee County. Yother threw 4 2/3 innings in that game, only surrendering a pair of unearned runs. Vestavia then took down Community 10-6. Ella Gallaspy was 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs in the game, while Kayla Franklin went 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

The Rebels then took down a strong Yorkville team 3-0. Laura Faith Beard knocked in a run, while Davidson threw a shutout over 6 innings. She surrendered a single hit with 10 strikeouts. In the semis, the Huskies beat Vestavia Hills 5-1. Chaney Peters had 3 RBIs, and Zaylen Tucker allowed a single run in 5 innings of work. Yother pitched 2 scoreless innings as well.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.