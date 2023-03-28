HS sports recap: Rebels stacking up wins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Grant Downey (14) watches the ball during an at-bat in a game at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team got play started last week on Monday with an 8-3 win over Oak Mountain. Hudson Walburn and Christopher Johnston each hit home runs for the Rebels, combining to drive in 7 runs at the plate. William Peerson knocked in the other run. Jackson Harris hit a double and John Martin Richter tallied a pair of hits and stolen bases. Aiden Black went the distance on the mound, surrendering 3 runs on 6 hits with 8 strikeouts over his 7 innings. For Oak Mountain, Kevin Jasinski knocked in a couple runs, while Josh Hart drove in the other run. Matt Heiberger notched a pair of hits, including a double. John Romei threw 3 innings in his start, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits.

Vestavia won big Tuesday, blowing past Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 14-1. Harris led the offense with 3 hits, a double and 2 RBIs. Grant Downey and Johnston each had a pair of hits, a double and 2 RBIs. Luke Henry Swanzy knocked in a pair, while John Paul Head, Walburn, Will Cox and Nate Dunn all drove in a run. Ryan Vermillion threw 5 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits with 8 strikeouts.

Vestavia Hills beat a strong Oxford team 2-1 on Friday. Head and Cox knocked in the runs, while Jable Ramey threw 6 innings of 1-run ball on the mound. Hudson Gilman went 3-for-3 and drove in Oxford’s only run, while Hayes Harrison hit a double. Drew McCormick threw 4 innings, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits.

Vestavia Hills dominated a doubleheader on Saturday, beating Leeds 11-0 and blowing past Calera 15-5. In the Leeds win, Downey and Head led the way with a pair of RBIs each. William Tonsmeire hit a triple and drove in a run, and William Peerson was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Bruce Littleton and Barrett Harper combined to throw 5 no-hit innings. In the second game, Walburn homered, while Johnston was 3-for-3 with a triple, 3 RBIs and 4 runs scored. Downey, Mason Perrigo and Caden Taylor each knocked in a pair of runs. Harris was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Head and Richter also knocked in runs. Cannon Cherry threw 2 innings in the game, not allowing a run.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team began play last week with a 14-2 win over Moody on Monday. Miah Simmons led the charge for the Rebels at the plate and in the circle. She hit a home run and knocked in 3 runs, in addition to pitching 5 innings. She surrendered 2 unearned runs on a single hit in her outing. Kayla Franklin had a big game as well, hitting a double and a triple and finishing with 4 runs batted in. Ella Gallaspy was 2-for-4 with a double, 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Lucy Spisto contributed 2 hits, 2 stolen bases and 4 runs.

Vestavia Hills earned a key area win over Tuscaloosa County on Thursday, beating the Wildcats 2-0 in a pitchers’ duel. Tait Davidson threw the complete game shutout, only allowing 4 hits across 7 innings, while striking out 8 hitters. County’s Alyssa Faircloth threw 7 innings as well, striking out 15 batters.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team beat Hewitt-Trussville 3-1 last Tuesday.

Vestavia’s boys took down Homewood 3-2 on Thursday.

Vestavia’s boys fell to Dothan 6-1 on Friday and lost to Enterprise 7-0 on Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills outdoor track and field team competed at the Over the Mountain Invitational last Saturday in Homewood. Tanner McInnis won the high jump competition, clearing the bar at 6 feet.

Also reaching the podium for the Rebels were Joi Cook (third in 200-meter dash), Reese Beckner (second in 100-meter hurdles), Lyla Lochamy (third in 300 hurdles), Addison Armstrong (third in shot put), Nate Bradshaw (second in long jump), Emory Carver (third in triple jump), the girls 4x100-meter relay team (third) and the boys 4x100 relay team (third).

TENNIS

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls tennis teams had busy weeks. The boys beat Oak Mountain 8-1 on Monday, swept Thompson 9-0 on Wednesday and beat St. Paul’s 8-1 on Thursday. The girls beat Thompson 9-0.

