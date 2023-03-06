HS sports recap: Rebels finish runner-up in Wetumpka Tournament

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Laura Faith Beard (10) rounds third base after hitting a homer in a game against the Eagles at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team began play last week with a 6-3 win over Cullman on Tuesday. Christopher Johnston led the offensive charge with a double, a home run and 3 runs batted in. Jackson Harris and John Martin Richter knocked in runs as well. Hudson Walburn also registered a pair of hits. Jable Ramey went 5 innings, allowing just a couple unearned runs on 2 hits. Cannon Cherry allowed a run in 2 innings as well.

Vestavia Hills shut out McAdory 14-0 on Friday. John Paul Head led the offense by hitting a homer and driving in 4 runs. Miles Plugge and Will Cox each registered 2 RBIs, with Houston Owen, Harris, Johnston, Walburn, Caden Taylor and Grant Downey knocking in a run each. Aiden Black threw 4 scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 7.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team began last week with a 6-3 win over Prattville on Tuesday. Tait Davidson led the way for the Rebels at the plate and in the circle. She threw 6 innings of 1-hit ball, striking out 10 and not allowing a run. She also hit a triple and drove in a run. Abby Gallaspy was 2-for-3 with an RBI as well.

Vestavia Hills took down Chelsea 8-3 on Wednesday. Davidson and Simmons each had strong games at the plate and in the circle. Both knocked in 2 runs, with Simmons allowing 3 runs (1 earned) in 5 innings and Davidson throwing 2 hitless innings with 5 strikeouts. Chelsea’s Kathryn Bryars was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Vestavia Hills played in the Wetumpka Tournament over the weekend. The Rebels began things with a pair of wins Friday, beating Beulah 6-0 and Chilton County 6-1. In the first game, Kayla Franklin hit a homer and knocked in a pair of runs. Davidson threw 3 scoreless frames, striking out 7. Elizabeth Yother threw 2 scoreless innings as well. In the second game, Franklin homered again, driving in 3. Simmons also homered and drove in a pair, while throwing 4 innings. She allowed an unearned run on 2 hits with 5 strikeouts.

The Rebels finished as the runner-up in the tournament Saturday. They began the day with a 12-5 win over Baker. Franklin doubled and drove in 3 more runs, while Abby Gallaspy registered 4 hits and scored 4 times. Simmons also knocked in a pair. Vestavia followed that up with a 3-2 win over Spain Park, as Davidson struck out 11 in 6 innings, giving up 2 runs on 2 hits.

In a 12-5 win over Southside in the semifinals, Franklin hit a home run and drove in 3 runs, Reese Johnson was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs, Laura Faith Beard had a double and an RBI, and Lucy Spisto was 3-for-4 with a double and 3 runs scored. Wetumpka beat the Rebels 3-2 in the final. Davidson drove in a run for the Rebels and struck out 8 over 5 innings of work. Wetumpka’s Lily Davenport hit a 2-run homer and Mya Holt threw 6 innings.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team was back in action last Tuesday, falling to Sparkman 3-2.

Vestavia’s boys fell to Hoover 3-2 on Friday.

Vestavia’s girls knocked off Spain Park 6-2 on Saturday.

TENNIS

The Vestavia Hills boys tennis team beat Mountain Brook 5-4 last Wednesday.

Vestavia’s girls beat Hewitt-Trussville 9-0 on Monday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills outdoor track and field team competed in the Husky Classic at Hewitt-Trussville over the weekend.

Alex Leath won the 400-meter dash, as he ran his race in 48.99 seconds.

For the girls, Kennedy Moreland reached the podium by finishing second in pole vault.

On the boys side, Max Armstrong finished second in the 1,600, Tanner McInnis was second in high jump, Ben Wade finished third in triple jump, Grey Vice was third in discus and Michael Kolen placed second in javelin.

BOWLING

The high school bowling all-state teams were released last week. Michael Brewer was named to the overall first team, while Chandler Long was named second team. Long and Brewer were also named Class 6A-7A first team all-state as well. Douglas Dellaccio was named honorable mention.

