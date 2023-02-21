HS sports recap: Rebels wrestling wins state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Athletics The Vestavia Hills wrestling team won the Class 7A state tournament Feb. 18, 2023, in Huntsville.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls basketball teams played in the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals last Thursday, with the boys winning but the girls falling. Click here for a recap of both games.

Vestavia Hills’ boys take one Hoover in the regional final Tuesday afternoon.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team won the Class 7A state tournament last weekend in Huntsville. The Rebels totaled 210 points to beat runner-up Thompson, which scored 195 points. Huntsville placed third.

Andrew Sykes was the Rebels’ top wrestler at the tournament, winning the 220-pound weight class. He went 4-0, finishing things off with a win over Chelsea’s Kalob Johnstone.

Vestavia had three second-place finishers, with Stone Phillips (113), Andrew Sullivan (145) and Harris Mitchell (160) all reaching the championship match.

The Rebels had three third-place finishers as well, with Cale Tucker (106), Hastings Roberts (132), Clay Johnston (170) winning their final matches. Davis Reiff finished fourth in the 126-pound division.

Riggs Manown (195) and Mitch Taylor (285) each placed fifth, while Bennett Ashley (120) and Mac Chandler (152) were sixth. Luke Dutton (182) also wrestled for the team.

Check out the April editiion of the Vestavia Voice for more from the tournament.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team beat Huntsville 1-0 last Tuesday.

Vestavia’s girls won the Falcon Fest tournament over the weekend. They defeated Sparkman 1-0, Tuscaloosa County 10-0 and Helena 5-0, not conceding a goal in the event.

TENNIS

Last week, the Vestavia Hills boys tennis team beat Auburn 7-2 and knocked off Pensacola Catholic 6-3 in the Grand National tournament.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team began its season last weekend, winning all three of its games. The Rebels knocked off Stanhope Elmore 11-4, Gardendale 10-2 and Helena 6-4 to go to 3-0.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team began its season last weekend by hosting the Red & Blue Classic. The Rebels had a strong showing, beating Mountain Brook 8-1, Hazel Green 7-1 and Austin 4-1 in pool play. In the semifinals, the Rebels fell to Sparkman 6-2.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.