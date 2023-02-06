HS sports recap: Rebels finish 2nd at state indoor

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Vestavia Hills boys indoor track and field team claims the Class 7A state runner-up trophy at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Alex Leath reacts as he finishes first in the boys 1,600-meter run during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Kennedy Moreland reacts after clearing 12 feet in the girls pole vault event during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Max Armstrong competes in the boys 400-meter dash during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Kennedy Moreland clears 12 feet in the girls pole vault event during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Jack Lockhart competes in the boys 60-meter hurdles during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Sarah Kate Misner competes in the girls triple jump during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Henry Strand competes in the boys 1,600-meter run during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills boys indoor track and field team capped off a strong season with a second-place finish at the Class 7A state meet last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Hoover swept the boys and girls titles, winning the boys championship with 134 points, while the Rebels scored 61 points to take the runner-up trophy. Huntsville was third and Hewitt-Trussville finished fourth. On the girls side, Chelsea and Hewitt-Trussville claimed second and third. Vestavia came home sixth.

Alex Leath had a great day for the Rebels, as he set a state record in the 1,600-meter run and won the race in 4 minutes, 10 seconds. Leath also won the 800 in 1:53 and was the anchor on the 4x800-meter relay team, which won and set a state record with a time of 7:57.02. Leath was joined by David Howard, Max Armstrong and Mitchell Schaaf on that relay.

Kennedy Moreland was the top finisher for the girls team, as she won the pole vault competition by clearing 12 feet.

Armstrong (third in 400 and third in 800), Henry Strand (third in 1,600) and the 4x400 relay of Leath, Schaaf, Howard and Armstrong (second) also earned podium finishes for the boys. Claire Spooner (third in 3,200) reached the podium for the girls.

Also earning points on the day for the Rebels were Riley Zeanah (sixth in 800), Will Jordan (seventh in 3,200), Kaitlyn Wende (fifth in 3,200), Tanner McInnis (eighth in high jump), Gabby Walls (sixth in high jump), Krislyn Thomas (fifth in pole vault), Chase Kaiser (seventh in shot put), and the eighth-place girls 4x400 (Zeanah, Finley Becker, Spooner and Abby Allen) and 4x800 (Zeanah, Kendall Feild, Becker and Elizabeth Gannon) relays.

Jack Lockhart, Reese Beckner, Maddie Crawford, Addison Armstrong, Henry Drew, Sarah Kate Misner, Colin Robinson, Troy Littlejohn, Dylan Anderson, Chase Webb, Ava Patterson, Blakeleigh Anderson and Joi Cook competed for the Rebels in the meet as well.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls basketball teams opened the final week of the regular season with a trip to Huffman last Monday night, to face good Vikings teams.

The girls team picked up a 56-40 win, as senior Anna Towry surpassed 1,000 career points in the contest. Towry scored 17 points in the game, while Sarah Gordon led the Rebels with 22 points.

The boys team grabbed a tough road win as well, beating Huffman 58-50. Jackson Weaver scored 27 points in a strong performance, with Win Miller adding 16 points as well.

Vestavia’s girls were back in action Tuesday, knocking off Cullman 62-28 in a game at Wallace State Community College. Sarah Gordon led the team in scoring with 14 points and 4 steals. Grayson Hudgens went for 12 points and 7 rebounds, while Ally Perry also scored 12 points.

Vestavia Hills traveled to Mountain Brook and picked up a pair of varsity wins. The Lady Rebels blew Mountain Brook away in a 71-30 win. Towry paced the team with 15 points, while Jill Gaylard finished with 10 points.

The Vestavia boys earned a hard-fought 62-58 victory. Mountain Brook got off to a quick start and opened up a 16-12 lead after a quarter of play. The Spartans held a 27-25 lead at the halftime break, as Mountain Brook’s Carson Romero drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give his team the lead. Weaver drained a half-court shot at the end of the third quarter to give the Rebels a 47-45 lead, and the Rebels made the plays down the stretch to earn the win. Miller had 19 points and was one of four Rebels in double figures. Weaver posted 14 points and Jordan Ross posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Evans notched 10 points as well.

The postseason begins this week. The Vestavia boys will host the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament, while the girls will play at Hoover. The girls will face Thompson on Tuesday at 7 p.m., with the final set for Thursday at 6 p.m. The boys will also play Thompson, on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The final of that tournament is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team fell to McAdory 65-12 last Thursday.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills boys soccer team began the season last Thursday with a 3-2 loss to Dalton (Georgia).

The Rebels fell to Montgomery Academy 3-1 on Friday, before beating Hewitt-Trussville 1-0 on Saturday.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.