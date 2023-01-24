HS sports recap: Rebels grab area wins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Anna Towry (5) dribbles the ball downcourt in a game against the Eagles at Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls basketball teams were back in action last Monday.

The Lady Rebels played in the Ball-N Prep MLK Day Classic at Hoover, falling to a strong Bob Jones team 51-48. Sarah Gordon had a strong game, going for 21 points and 6 rebounds. Anna Towry posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards.

The Vestavia boys beat Muscle Shoals 66-58 in the 256 vs. 205 Challenge. Jackson Weaver had 17 points to lead the Rebels, while Nate Harris added 13 points. Jordan Ross filled the stat sheet, posting 11 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Vestavia Hills’ boys and girls notched wins on Friday as they took on Tuscaloosa County in area play. The Lady Rebels got back on track with a 56-20 victory. Gordon led three double-figure scorers with 19 points in the game, while Towry added 14 points and Jill Gaylard scored 10.

The boys team edged the Wildcats 80-73 in overtime. Miller had a huge night, going for 33 points. Weaver added 24 points in a critical effort as well.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field team competed at the MLK Indoor Track Classic last Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Kennedy Moreland won the pole vault competition on the girls side, clearing 11 feet. Also for the girls, Riley Zeanah finished fifth in the 800-meter run.

On the boys side, Max Armstrong won the 800 in 1 minute, 57 seconds. He also placed fifth in the 400. Alex Leath was second and Will Jordan was fifth in the 1,600.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills boys bowling team qualified for the state tournament after finishing second in the Class 6A-7A South Regional tournament last week.

The Rebels knocked off Baker 4-0 in the opening round last week, followed by a 4-0 win over Auburn in the semifinals. Vestavia fell to Spain Park 4-2 in the final.

The state tournament is set for this Thursday and Friday at The Alley in Gadsden.

