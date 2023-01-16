HS sports recap: Win Miller becomes Rebels' all-time leading scorer

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Win Miller (0) dribbles the ball guarded by Oak Mountain’s Kevin Jasinski (2) in a game at Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls basketball teams returned to the court last Tuesday night for a Class 7A, Area 5 date with Hoover.

The Lady Rebels suffered their first loss of the season in a 56-36 loss to the two-time defending state champion Lady Bucs. Anna Towry was the top performer for Vestavia, finishing with 17 points and 8 rebounds. Jill Gaylard added 14 points as well.

In the boys game, the Rebels rallied to tie the game early in the fourth quarter before falling 64-61. Win Miller, who has become the program’s all-time leading scorer, led the way with 26 points. Jordan Ross contributed 11 points and 6 rebounds as well. Salim London led Hoover with 20 points.

Vestavia Hills hosted Thompson in area action Friday evening, earning a sweep of the Warriors. The Lady Rebels cruised to a 67-26 win, with Towry leading the way with 16 points. Gaylard scored 15 points and added 3 steals, while Grayson Hudgens posted 14 points and 4 steals.

The boys team won 71-50. Miller posted 21 points and 5 rebounds, while Jackson Weaver also notched 21 points. Ross finished with 9 points and 13 rebounds.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team fell to Huntsville 40-24 in the opening round of the Class 7A duals tournament last Wednesday.

