HS sports recap: Rebels start area play

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls basketball teams started the new year last Monday with games against Oxford at Wallace State Community College.

Vestavia’s girls beat Oxford 79-49, with Sarah Gordon leading the way with 27 points. Anna Towry notched a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. The boys earned a hard-fought 58-37 victory. Win Miller went for 18 points, while Jordan Ross finished with 10 points and 8 boards.

Vestavia Hills’ boys and girls hosted Tuscaloosa County on Friday to open up area play. The Lady Rebels cruised to a 59-20 victory. Towry had a big game to lead the way, going for 20 points and 8 rebounds. Gordon posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The boys team knocked off a strong Wildcats team 64-50. Ross secured his double-double, going for 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead his team in both categories. Miller had 16 points and 5 rebounds, while Jackson Weaver also added 16 points.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team beat Hewitt-Trussville 41-25 last Thursday. Cale Tucker (113 pounds), Stone Phillips (120), Davis Reiff (126), Hastings Roberts (132), Walker Hogue (138), Andrew Sullivan (145), Mac Chandler (152), Harris Mitchell (160) and Clay Johnston (170) picked up wins for the Rebels in the match.

At the Class 7A, Region 3 duals over the weekend, the Rebels defeated Oak Mountain (61-15), Tuscaloosa County (51-19), Spain Park (42-28) and Hoover (37-24). The Rebels’ lone loss was to Thompson by a score of 51-19.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field team competed at the Ice Breaker Invitational last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Alex Leath won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:53.34. Max Armstrong crossed the line first in the 400 in 50.81 seconds as well. The boys 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay teams also emerged victorious for the Rebels.

Podium finishers for the girls team included Riley Zeanah (second in the 800), Claire Spooner (second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600) and the 4x400 relay team (third).

For the boys Armstrong was second in the 800, Mitchell Schaaf was second and Will Jordan third in the 1,600, Jack Lockhart placed second in the 60-meter hurdles, Brady Ferrell was third in the pole vault and Henry Drew was second in shot put.

