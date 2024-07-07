Hoover-Vestavia Soccer's U16 girls team wins national tournament

× Expand Photo from Hoover-Vestavia Soccer Facebook page The Hoover-Vestavia Soccer club's U16 girls team won the Development Player League finals tournament in Norco, California, on July 1, 2024.

The Hoover-Vestavia Soccer club’s 2008 girls team recently won the national tournament for the Development Player League in California.

The 16U girls team won the national championship with a victory over the Charlotte Soccer Academy on July 1, according to the Hoover-Vestavia Soccer Facebook page.

Only 16 teams from across the country were selected to participate in the finals tournament, which lasted six days in Norco, California.

Ella Kappler was selected to perform in the U16 all-star game.