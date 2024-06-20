Greater Birmingham Auburn Club to host "ambush" event at Finley Center

× Expand Photo from Auburn University ahletics website Auburn University men's head basketball coach Bruce Pearl

The Greater Birmingham Auburn Club is hosting an “ambush” event with several coaches, the athletic director and a basketball player at the Finley Center in Hoover on Tuesday, June 25.

Speakers will include Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, Athletic Director John Cohen, basketball player Dylan Cardwell, women’s golf coach Melissa Luellen and gymnastics coach Jeff Graba.

Current reigning national champion mascot Aubie will make an appearance, and representatives from the cheerleaders and dance team will perform. Doors open at 5 p.m.

General admission ticket prices start at $10 for children ages 6 and older (5 and under free) and $25 for adults. Food and beverage concessions will be available, including a cash bar.

Sponsorship opportunities and a VIP ticket option are also available. VIP passes will include food, drinks, special swag, and meet-and-greet

opportunities with the featured guests. Tickets are limited but are available at ambushbirmingham.org. Proceeds from all Greater Birmingham Auburn Club events go toward academic and band scholarships for local area Auburn students.

For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or to donate to the silent auction, visit ambushbirmingham.org or contact communications@thegbac.org.