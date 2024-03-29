Brooks High names softball field Myra Miles Field

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jessica Herndon Myra Miles and the Brooks High School softball team stand in front of the new "Myra Miles Field" sign.

Myra Miles may currently be the athletic director at Vestavia Hills High School, but she has never forgotten where she cut her teeth in her highly-successful career in high school athletics.

Last Thursday, March 21, Brooks High School renamed its softball field Myra Miles Field, in honor of the coach who spent a decade at the school.

Miles was at Brooks from 1989-1999, coaching multiple sports and winning the 1994 state softball championship. Brooks honored that state championship team the same evening, with this spring marking the 30-year anniversary of that title.

Brooks still plays on the field Miles and others within the softball program, the school and the community built in the early 1990s.

"It’s tremendously humbling and one of the greatest achievements I can say I've had, and that’s because so many people played a part in me being able to have the field named Myra Miles Field. It’s been cool. When I drove up to the field [that day], it blew me away," MIles said.

See next month's Vestavia Voice for more from Miles' memorable day.