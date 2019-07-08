American Cancer Society holds golf tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of American Cancer Society South Region. Tee It Up Fore Life tournament winners Derek Neece, Blake Billings, Dan Riviere and Meredith Rodgers.

Tee It Up Fore Life, the American Cancer Society’s premier golf tournament in Birmingham, was held on June 10 at Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills.

This year’s event, which is presented by Medical Properties Trust, honored Bruce Pearl, head coach of Auburn University men’s basketball.

A total of 30 teams participated from area businesses and raised $119,000. The winning team consisted of Derek Neece, Blake Billings, Dan Riviere and Meredith Rodgers.

