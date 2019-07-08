American Cancer Society holds golf tournament

by

Tee It Up Fore Life, the American Cancer Society’s premier golf tournament in Birmingham, was held on June 10 at Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills.

This year’s event, which is presented by Medical Properties Trust, honored Bruce Pearl, head coach of Auburn University men’s basketball.

A total of 30 teams participated from area businesses and raised $119,000. The winning team consisted of Derek Neece, Blake Billings, Dan Riviere and Meredith Rodgers.

Submitted by American Cancer Society South Region.

Tags

by

View past issues

Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours