River Riley headlines Rebels on postseason soccer lists

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills’ River Riley (19) dribbles the ball guarded by Mountain Brook’s Sydney Martin (14) in a match between the Rebels and Spartans at Mountain Brook High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

Following the 2024 high school soccer season, a handful of Vestavia Hills players were recognized after their stellar seasons.

Senior defender River Riley was named first team all-state, along with being named first team 7A all-state and first team all-metro.

Forward Teagan McGrew and defender Mackenzie Bridge were second team all-metro, with forward Betsy Whitson and midfielder Anna Claire Black getting honorable mention.

On the boys side, senior forward Reid Laughlin was named honorable mention all-state. Alec “Yaya” Paraiso, a senior midfielder, was named first team Class 7A all-state.

Paraiso was first team all-metro, while Laughlin was second team. Midfielder Blaire Steele, midfielder Wyatt Williams, defender Ben Ferguson and defender Jake Simpson all made honorable mention.