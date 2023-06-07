All-South Metro Softball: Davidson earns Pitcher of Year

× 1 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Tait Davidson (23) pitches in a game against Thompson at the Vestavia Hills softball field on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Miah Simmons (11) hits an RBI in a game against Thompson at the Vestavia Hills softball field on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Kayla Franklin (22) turns to make the throw to first in an area game against Hoover at Jim Brown Field on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Class 7A State Tournament Hewitt-Trussville's Hannah Dorsett (15) catches the final out of the game during the Class 7A state championship game between Hewitt-Trussville and Fairhope on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Success during a high school softball season is largely dependent on how well a team plays together as a unit. However, within that unit, there are always several standout individuals worthy of being recognized for their superb seasons.

Hewitt-Trussville garnered player superlatives once again in Starnes Media’s annual All-South Metro Softball Team, with Hannah Dorsett earning Player of the Year and Hitter of the Year honors. Dorsett moved over to shortstop this season and helped lead the Huskies to a third state championship over the last five years.

Sara Phillips earned the Pitcher of the Year award for the second straight year and shares the honor this spring with Tait Davidson of Vestavia Hills.

Taylor Burt is this year’s Coach of the Year after guiding Hewitt-Trussville to an incredible run, culminating in a state title after a 4-4 start to the season.

Player of the Year: Hannah Dorsett, Hewitt-Trussville

Hitter of the Year: Hannah Dorsett, Hewitt-Trussville

Pitchers of the Year: Sara Phillips, Hewitt-Trussville, and Tait Davidson, Vestavia Hills

Coach of the Year: Taylor Burt, Hewitt-Trussville

1ST TEAM

Pitcher: Sara Phillips, Hewitt-Trussville; the junior earned Pitcher of the Year honor for the second straight year by posting a 22-1 record with a 1.22 earned run average.

Pitcher: Tait Davidson, Vestavia Hills; tied for the most wins in the area with 22, while also saving nine games for the Rebels. She also posted a 1.52 ERA and racked up 254 strikeouts.

Pitcher: Ella Reed, Spain Park; the senior logged the most innings across the area, posting a 20-win season and 1.78 ERA in 165 innings.

Catcher: Maggie Daniel, Spain Park; had another strong season behind the plate for the Jags, hitting .444 with 10 home runs and 39 runs batted in.

First base: Gracie Reeves, Hewitt-Trussville; had a handful of walk-off hits throughout the year, including to win the state championship. She also had 36 RBIs.

Second base: Carolyne Hecklinski, Hoover; piled up 64 hits in her senior season, knocking home 38 runs and hitting .471.

Third base: Olivia Faggard, Hewitt-Trussville; experienced another strong season, batting .435 with nine homers and 60 RBIs.

Shortstop: Hannah Dorsett, Hewitt-Trussville; hit for a .506 average, racking up 88 hits in a stellar season. She stole 61 bases and was caught just once. It is her third consecutive first team selection.

Infield: Bella Foran, Hoover; the tough lefty hitter reached base at a .533 clip as a junior.

Infield: Kayla Franklin, Vestavia Hills; led the area with 61 RBIs, belting nine homers as well.

Outfield: Emma Hawkins, Oak Mountain; reached base nearly half of her at-bats and hit for a .434 average to spark the Eagles’ offense.

Outfield: Mallory Ogle, John Carroll; put forth a monster .553 average with 31 RBIs and helped out the Cavs in the pitching circle.

Outfield: Hannah Christian, Hoover; hit .488 with 61 hits and 31 RBIs in a stellar campaign.

Designated hitter: Katie Flannery, Spain Park; capped off a stellar career with a .481 average and eye-popping .609 on-base percentage. She also hit 11 home runs despite being walked 41 times.

Designated hitter: Meredith Kellum, Briarwood; hit .466 with six homers to lead the Lions offense.

Utility: Miah Simmons, Vestavia Hills; drove in 51 runs at the plate and won 14 games in the circle.

Utility: Ellie Pitts, Mountain Brook; did it all for the Spartans, pitching effectively, driving in 30 runs, hitting .449 and stealing 34 bases in a strong season.

2ND TEAM

Pitcher: Ella Ussery, Spain Park; formed a solid combo in the circle with Reed, winning 13 games.

Pitcher: Kaitlyn Raines, Hoover; posted a 15-3 record with a 2.21 ERA in nearly 100 innings.

Pitcher: Emily Sims, Hoover; finished her career by posting a 1.36 ERA to lead the Bucs.

Catcher: Chaney Peters, Hewitt-Trussville; moved to catcher for the Huskies and provided stability, while coming up clutch throughout the season. She finished with nine homers and 51 RBIs.

First base: Kayla Coley-Drayton, John Carroll; an all-metro selection for the second straight year after driving in 31 runs.

Second base: Claire Robinett, Mountain Brook; stole 28 bases and reached base at an impressive .524 clip.

Third base: Charlee Bennett, Spain Park; hit five homers and drove in 31 runs.

Shortstop: Elizabeth Zaleski, Oak Mountain; hit .398 with 25 RBIs in her final season at Oak Mountain.

Infield: Kloeanne Smith, Homewood; had an impressive eighth grade campaign, hitting .418 and knocking in 26 runs.

Infield: Gracie Mills, John Carroll; hit .494 to earn all-metro honors for the third straight year.

Outfield: Kathryn Bryars, Chelsea; finished her career by hitting .367 with 28 RBIs.

Outfield: Sheridan Andrews, Oak Mountain; the freshman knocked in 29 runs for the Eagles.

Outfield: Emily Williams, John Carroll; had a strong season for the Cavs, hitting .472 and driving in 38 runs.

Designated hitter: Lexie Kelly, Hewitt-Trussville; came up big several times for the Huskies, hitting six homers.

Designated hitter: Sydney Carroll, Chelsea; one of the top home run hitters in the area with eight.

Utility: Marrison Kearse, Mountain Brook; another versatile player for the Spartans, posting a .414 on-base percentage and driving in 23 runs.

Utility: Zaylen Tucker, Hewitt-Trussville; came on strong in the second half of the season at the plate and in the circle. She finished with a .392 average and stole 44 bases.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Kate Hicks, Hewitt-Trussville; Julie Amacher, Chelsea; Grace Pilgrim Homewood; Olivia Christian, Hoover.

Catcher: Patty Ann Frierson, Mountain Brook; Anna DuBose, Oak Mountain; Abby Hibbs, Chelsea.

Infield: Emma Stearns, Mountain Brook; Marianna Murray, Mountain Brook; Annie Gregory, Mountain Brook; Alea Rye, Oak Mountain; Carolyn Graham, Oak Mountain; Baylor McCluney, Chelsea; Claire Purkey, Chelsea; Klara Thompson, Spain Park.

Outfield: Emily Mackin, Oak Mountain; Madison Letson, Homewood; Blakley Watts, Spain Park; Caroline Charles, Spain Park; Reagan Rape, Mountain Brook.