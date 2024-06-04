All-South Metro Baseball: John Paul Head named 1st team

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills’ John Paul Head (13) catches in a game against Lincoln County at the Hoover Met Complex in the 2024 Buccaneer Classic spring break tournament Thursday, March 28, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills’ William Tonsmiere (1) hits in a game against Lincoln County at the Hoover Met Complex in the 2024 Buccaneer Classic spring break tournament Thursday, March 28, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills’ Collin Jones (28) pitches in a game against Lincoln County at the Hoover Met Complex in the 2024 Buccaneer Classic spring break tournament Thursday, March 28, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Prev Next

High school baseball in the Birmingham area is always full of quality teams with rosters of talented players. The annual Starnes Media All-South Metro Baseball Team aims to recognize those players who had outstanding spring seasons.

Hoover’s Mason Blasche earns Player of the Year honors for leading the Bucs as a position player and pitcher. Mountain Brook’s Caleb Barnett is the Hitter of the Year after a spectacular season at the plate, in addition to being one of the area’s top arms. Bryson Morman from Oak Mountain was brilliant on the mound all season and is the Pitcher of the Year.

Mountain Brook’s Lee Gann and Spain Park’s Will Smith share Coach of the Year honors after each led their team to the postseason. The Spartans nearly advanced to the semifinals with a strong season, while the Jags replaced many starters and still found their way back to the playoffs.

Player of the Year: Mason Blasche, Hoover

Hitter of the Year: Caleb Barnett, Mountain Brook

Pitcher of the Year: Bryson Morman, Oak Mountain

Coaches of the Year: Lee Gann, Mountain Brook, and Will Smith, Spain Park

1ST TEAM

Pitcher: Mason Blasche, Hoover; hit for a .398 average and drove in 33 runs, while pitching more than 54 innings against stout competition.

Pitcher: Bryson Morman, Oak Mountain; posted a 1.23 ERA and threw 25 consecutive scoreless innings.

Pitcher: Jack Ross, Homewood; posted an 8-2 record with a 1.88 earned run average.

Pitcher: Dylan Lewkutz, Hewitt-Trussville; led the area with 70 innings and had a 1.68 ERA.

Catcher: John Paul Head, Vestavia Hills; reached base at a .500 clip and drew 23 walks.

First base: Will Adams, Hoover; another strong two-way player for the Bucs who won six games on the mound.

Second base: James Graphos, Mountain Brook; stole 33 bases and knocked in 26 runs.

Third base: Caleb Barnett, Mountain Brook; led the area with 8 home runs and was a perfect 7-0 pitching with a 1.04 ERA.

Shortstop: Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville; hit .331 and stole 31 bases.

Infield: James Battersby, Spain Park; drove in 26 runs and stole 22 bags.

Infield: Jaxson Wood, Hoover; racked up 48 hits and 24 RBIs, while hitting .364.

Outfield: Brett Moseley, Hewitt-Trussville; one of the top players in the area, hitting .404 with 34 RBIs.

Outfield: Chapman Blevins, Spain Park; hit .326 and drove in 28 runs.

Outfield: Will Clark, Briarwood; drove in 23 runs with a .322 average.

Designated hitter: Carson McFadden, John Carroll; had a big year with a .536 OBP and 31 RBIs.

Designated hitter: Matthew Widra, Spain Park; belted four homers and drove in 36 runs.

Utility: John Robicheaux, Mountain Brook; a tremendous two-way player, hitting .427 and winning seven games.

Utility: Jake Souders, Briarwood; posted six wins on the mound and had a .546 OBP.

2ND TEAM

Pitcher: Kenneth Diddell, Mountain Brook; set the state record for career saves by adding 11 this spring.

Pitcher: CJ Gross, Spain Park; went 5-0 with a 1.93 ERA.

Pitcher: Cooper Sain, Homewood; went a perfect 6-0 with a 1.34 ERA.

Pitcher: Logan Moller, Chelsea; threw 53 2/3 innings and racked up an impressive 67 strikeouts.

Catcher: Coleman Gray, Spain Park; drove in 29 runs and had a .496 OBP.

First base: Carson Wideman, Hewitt-Trussville; hit .346 with 29 RBIs.

Second base: Rob Wright, Hewitt-Trussville; came up clutch with 29 RBIs and a .522 OBP.

Third base: Christian Helmers, Hewitt-Trussville; won seven games as a pitcher and was a strong two-way player.

Shortstop: Nick McCord, Oak Mountain; racked up 32 hits and swiped 10 bases.

Infield: Levi Nickoli, Homewood; hit five home runs and surrendered just a 1.59 ERA as a pitcher.

Infield: Chase Lackey, Chelsea; had 33 hits and stole 19 bases.

Outfield: Hunter Keller, Mountain Brook; hit .336, piling up 43 hits on the season.

Outfield: William Tonsmeire, Vestavia Hills; hit .306 and stole 18 bases.

Outfield: Aden Malpass, John Carroll; hit .391 and knocked in 26 runs.

Designated hitter: Jackson Miller, John Carroll; drove in 30 runs.

Designated hitter: Noah Smith, John Carroll; hit .435 with 31 RBIs.

Utility: Jackson Barnes, Briarwood; hit .357 and won three games as a pitcher.

Utility: Alex Harrison, Oak Mountain; hit .301 and held opponents to an 0.48 ERA in 29 innings pitched.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: William Andre, Hoover; Blake Patrick, Spain Park; Ty Shotts, Mountain Brook; John Littleton, Mountain Brook; Grant Hill, Chelsea; Cooper Huffman, Hewitt-Trussville; Chase Rafferty, Vestavia Hills; Collin Jones, Vestavia Hills; Kevin Jasinski, Oak Mountain.

Catcher: Peyton Parkinson, Oak Mountain.

Infield: Aiden Berke, Spain Park; Rhys Jones, Spain Park.

Outfield: Cam Simpson, Hewitt-Trussville; Colby Durden, Hewitt-Trussville; Hayden Greer, John Carroll; Jeremiah Gary, Homewood; Camdyn Teague, Hoover; Carter Jackman, Hoover.