AHSAA announces new classifications for next 2 years

The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced new classifications Tuesday morning, effective for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

The AHSAA reclassifies every two years based on school enrollment numbers. The top 32 schools are placed in Class 7A, with Classes 1A-6A holding roughly 64 schools.

Not surprisingly, Vestavia Hills will remain in 7A. According to enrollment numbers provided by the AHSAA, Vestavia Hills ranks eighth in enrollment among 7A schools.

Among schools in the Birmingham area, the most significant change in class was Chelsea, which moved up from 6A into 7A.

Region and area alignments for fall sports (football, volleyball, cross-country and swimming and diving) were also released.

In football, Vestavia Hills’ region will remain the same with one exception. With Gadsden City moving down to 6A, Chelsea rises to 7A and replaces the Titans in Region 3. Remaining in Region with the Rebels are Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover, Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County.

Vestavia Hills does move in volleyball, however. After competing in Area 6 the last two years, the Rebels are sliding back to Area 5 with Hoover, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County.

In cross-country, the Rebels will continue to compete in Section 3 with Chelsea, Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover, Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County.

Region and area alignments for winter and spring sports will be announced once those sports complete their seasons this school year.