PHOTOS: Under the lights

1 of 5
Photo by Laura Chramer.
Houston Owen (18) has been a pivotal player for Vestavia Hills so far this season. He has been one of the defense’s leaders, including leading the team with 6.5 tackles in the win over Homewood. He also scored on a 1-yard run against Hoover, taking snaps from the Wildcat formation.
2 of 5
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Houston Owen (18) has been a pivotal player for Vestavia Hills so far this season. He has been one of the defense’s leaders, including leading the team with 6.5 tackles in the win over Homewood. He also scored on a 1-yard run against Hoover, taking snaps from the Wildcat formation.
3 of 5
Photo by Laura Chramer.
Houston Owen (18) has been a pivotal player for Vestavia Hills so far this season. He has been one of the defense’s leaders, including leading the team with 6.5 tackles in the win over Homewood. He also scored on a 1-yard run against Hoover, taking snaps from the Wildcat formation.
4 of 5
Photo by Laura Chramer.
Houston Owen (18) has been a pivotal player for Vestavia Hills so far this season. He has been one of the defense’s leaders, including leading the team with 6.5 tackles in the win over Homewood. He also scored on a 1-yard run against Hoover, taking snaps from the Wildcat formation.
5 of 5
Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Keown Richardson (8) has been the go-to wide receiver for Vestavia Hills so far this season. He started the season with a big night, catching eight passes for 111 yards and a 10-yard touchdown reception that got the Rebels on the board in the Aug. 18 game against Mountain Brook.
The high school football season is in full force, with Vestavia Hills’ games featuring plenty of standout performances and electric moments. Here’s a look at some of the biggest moments from the first few games of the year. Photos by Laura Chramer, Erin Nelson and Barry Stephenson.