2023 Metro South middle school football Players of the Year announced

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Barry Stephenson. The Metro South seventh grade middle school football team × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Barry Stephenson. The Metro South eighth grade middle school football team Prev Next

Following the 2023 football season, the Metro South Players of the Year were recognized for their outstanding performances over the seventh and eighth grade football seasons.

Terry Gillespie from Hewitt-Trussville was named the seventh grade Coach of the Year, while Liberty Park’s Brent Brizendine and Hewitt-Trussville’s Scott Bromley earned eighth grade Coach of the Year honors.

Berry

7th grade: Jameer Hudson, Colton Spencer, Jakobie Bates, Crawford Portera

8th grade: Nicolas McKissic, Wyatt Baty, James Jones, JD Thompson

Bragg

7th grade: Brooks Beasley, Grayson Burdette, Nathaniel McCloy, Evan Storey

8th grade: Urijah Casey, Cohen Corbell, Mark Moody, Luke Pruitt

Bumpus

7th grade: Josiah Blair, Tyler Foran, Lake Hendricks, Phillip Maye

8th grade: Jerrell Anthony, Mario Gibbs, Rakaveon Goldsmith, Paxton Weatherly

Chelsea

7th grade: Bryant Wisdom, Cole Carroll, Aiden Skoglund, Caaleb Thomas

8th grade: Hudson Picklesimer, TJ Spell, Noah Lee, Bronnor Sanders

Clay-Chalkville

7th grade: Markell Compton, Kaleb Martin, Kobe Booker, Kejuan Pryor

8th grade: Christian Bennett Richardson, Rodriquez Penn, Markell Stephens, Oshea Abercrombie

Helena

7th grade: Logan Wormington, Christian Grant, Kellen Schultz, Tra’Veon Salter

8th grade: Brayden Jackson, Emmanuel Compton, Will Tayloe, Maddox Johnson

Hewitt-Trussville

7th grade: Jack Floyd, Hunter Futrell, Searcy Ellis, Daniel Williams

8th grade: CJ Davis, Deonta Pickett, Michael Ross, Tyler Wilson

Homewood

7th grade: Andrew Knight, Juda Nix, Mac Abernathy, Jakari Haynes

8th grade: Quincy McGhee, Reid Goldstein, Tate Burdeshaw, Marcus McGhee

Liberty Park

7th grade: William Dedmon, Caleb Hahn, Davis Heilbron, Grayson Roberts

8th grade: Braxton Hunt, Nick Smith, Finley Williams, Preston Deal

Mountain Brook

7th grade: Braylon Cooley, Brooks Essig, Slade Wood, Sam Young

8th grade: Gray Anderson, Luke Carroll, Robinson Peer, Henry Singley

Oak Mountain

7th grade: Angelo Petelos, Sam Zanthos, Silas Allday, Eli Byars

8th grade: Brody Hughes, Clayton Cherry, Tucker Kelly, Eli Ervin

Pizitz

7th grade: Karter Floyd, Hudson Cearlock, Noland Williamson, Riley Dodd

8th grade: Daniel Holmes, Hudson Mote, Charlie Allen, Lawson Manown

Simmons

7th grade: Briggs Patterson, Ian Maxwell, Harrison Swiney, Elijah Foster

8th grade: Jamal Jones, Andrew Thompson, Alex Frymark, Jordon Ward

Thompson

7th grade: Bralen Coleman, Isaiah Henley, Kingston Myers, Eli Ogles

8th grade: Whit Goodwin, Dedrick Kimbrough, Maleek Billingsley, Mehkii Billingsley

Jason Watson contributed to this report.