VHEW students celebrate ancestry with music

× Expand Photo submitted by Whit McGhee. Mrs. Jennifer Burns’ class plays hand bells during a song about the Liberty Bell.

Second graders at Vestavia Hills Elementary West celebrated their ancestors and love for country with a musical performance entitled “America: One Nation, Mighty United.”

On Nov. 15, 2019, second-grade classes treated classmates as well as family members to such musical selections as “I Am Thankful to Be An American,” “This Land is Your Land,” and “Let Freedom Ring,” under the direction of West’s music teacher, Trudye Confessore.

Veterans in attendance were recognized in appreciation of their service for the country. In the finale, the audience was invited to sing along with the students’ performance of “God Bless America.”

Prior to the program, the students researched their ancestry, determining the countries from which their ancestors immigrated. They selected a country and crafted costumes for the musical performance based on the clothing their relatives may have worn when coming to America.

Submitted by Alice Elmore.