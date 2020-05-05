Fifth-grade recorder students dazzle the audience by accompanying songs during West Elementary’s spring musical

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alice Elmore. The program celebrated many values that make up “The West Way,” a schoolwide effort emphasizing courtesy, respect, and responsibility.

On March 13, 2020, fifth graders at Vestavia Hills Elementary West entertained family, friends, and fellow students with their spring musical, “Character Is as Character Lives!” Under the direction of music teacher, Trudye Confessore, the students demonstrated character lessons that have been evident throughout the school year.

Filled with such songs as “Character Tango,” “Upstanding Citizen,” “Gratitude Attitude,” and “Intentional Life,” the program celebrated many values that make up “The West Way,” a schoolwide effort emphasizing courtesy, respect, and responsibility. During the musical, students performed activities of their choice, including dancing, playing recorder, accompanying with percussion instruments, and moving with streamers. As it turned out, this was the last day in school before the beginning of online instruction.

Submitted by Alice Elmore.