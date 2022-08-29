West Way Week emphasizes important character traits

× Expand Photo courtesy of Emily Rein. Students show off their West Way magnets featuring Merlin, the school’s facility dog.

Students at Vestavia Hills Elementary West kicked off the new school year with West Way Week, August 15-19. Throughout the week, three character traits that make up “The West Way” were emphasized—kindness, respect and responsibility.

The West Way is an important part of the curriculum at VHEW, and it provides a character education framework for how students are expected to behave at school every day.

Each day a different trait was emphasized. Students learned what it looks like, feels like, and sounds like when they demonstrate kindness, respect, and responsibility at school.

Students received a West Way magnet from the PTO featuring a silhouette of Merlin, the school’s new facility dog, wearing a West Way collar. Faculty received custom Merlin cookies.