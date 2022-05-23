Weaver named new Board of Education president

× Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Jennifer Weaver, the newest member of the Vestavia Hills City Schools Board of Education, has been a Vestavia Hills resident for the past 10 years ­— she currently lives in Liberty Park — and has three children in the school system.

In a short meeting on May 23, the Vestavia Hills Board of Education selected its new leader for the next year.

Jennifer Weaver, the longest serving member of the board, will be the new president, succeeding Steve Bendall, whose five-year term on the board ended after the meeting.

“We’ve got a great team,” Bendall said of the board and school system.

Bendall is replaced on the board by Jonathan Handey.

Jaclyn Hudson was voted as the board’s new vice president, the role previously held by Weaver.

In the meeting, the board also voted to forgo any compensation they were entitled to for serving on the board and approved the board calendar for the next year.

The board also approved a contract for program management services with BL Harbert International for the replacement of the scoreboard at Thompson-Reynolds Stadium at Vestavia Hills High School.

Superintendent Todd Freeman also made several recognitions at the meeting:

Recognized Bendall for his service to the board

Recognized retiring Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce President Karen Odle

State champions in Science Olympiad:

Astronomy: Susan Baskar Raj and Becca Maddox

Experimental Design: Jane Bae, Landon Rohling and Resantini Shanmugan

Rocks & Minerals: Jack Burrus

Green Trajectory: Claus Na

Skills USA

Future Business Leaders of America — State Conference Champions

Recognized girls tennis, boys tennis and boys golf for their season achievements

Vestavia Hills Elementary East, which was recently named a National School of Character