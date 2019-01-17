VHHS fundraiser to benefit UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. The chairs of the RISE fundraiser, from left: Ben Barrentine, Avery Richardson, Mary Hanlon Hunton and Douglas Thompson. The fundraiser will benefit the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center.

In continuing Vestavia Hills High School’s long tradition of raising money for cancer research, students are raising money for the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Comprehensive Cancer Center throughout the spring semester.

The RISE fundraiser, which stands for “Rebels Impact through Service and Empowerment,” includes more than 200 students serving on 18 different committees that help run the project. Four senior students are leading the committees and serving as chairs over the project: Ben Barrentine, Avery Richardson, Douglas Thompson and Mary Hanlon Hunton.

“I think it gives us a unique opportunity to give back to our community as students,” Thompson said. “That’s not something you see very often in a high school, to give that much money to a cancer organization, and I think it’s really cool that we get to give back to something in our community that’s right here in downtown Birmingham.”

Beyond raising funds and hosting events, RISE is a service-learning opportunity for the students, allowing them to gain valuable experience in volunteering, leadership and community involvement.

Kym Prewitt teaches Youth Leadership at the high school and said the project is a great opportunity for students to learn lifelong lessons and serves as a “unifying force” at the school.

“Together they can do more than they can individually,” Prewitt said.

Richardson said leading the fundraiser teaches those involved to put others first.

“It teaches everybody … the rewards of service,” she said.

The fundraiser provides opportunities for the entire community to come together, Hunton said. “It’s really cool that we come together throughout the spring semester to help raise money for this,” she said.

“To know that we’re actually making a difference in the world and that it does affect a lot of people, … it’s just a really powerful thing to see everyone come together,” Barrentine said.

Most students get involved in some way with the fundraiser: selling products, completing acts of service or taking part in one of the many events accompanying it.

A kick-off assembly was held on Jan. 17, honoring student cancer survivors and promoting interest in the fundraiser.

Funds raised from the Sadie Hawkins Dance on Feb. 8 — held at the VHHS practice gym at 8 p.m. — will benefit the cancer center and on Feb. 23 at 9 a.m., student leaders will dress up as princesses and superheroes and eat breakfast with children in the VHHS main gym, signing autographs and raising money for the cause.

“It’s really cool, because you get to see how much we make their day,” Barrentine said. “I was Spider-Man [in 2018]; they literally run up and yelled, ‘Spider-Man, Spider-Man,’ and gave me the biggest hug. Just knowing you’re making them happy is all that matters. It makes you feel better about what you’re doing.”

The first-annual Concert for a Cure will be held March 9 at 7 p.m., featuring the local band Riverbend as well as a Nashville band, Joey and the Travelers.

The Rebel Run 5K and Fun Run will be held March 16, with the race starting and ending at the high school and culminating in a party with music and food. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the fun run at 10 a.m.

The fundraiser finishes on April 12, RISE Day, on the high school practice field from 4 to 11 p.m.

“It’s the day that we see everything come together; all of our hard work comes together this one day,” Hunton said.

The day starts with student cancer survivors speaking to those gathered for the event. Dodgeball and basketball tournaments go on throughout the day, along with food, music and baked treats being sold to raise money. There will also be a kid zone, which was added last year, in order to hopefully bring more people out to the event.

The day will end in a lighting ceremony, where bags will be lit in memory of those who have or are still battling cancer, as attendees gather around the track at the football field.

The princess and superhero breakfast, concert and Rebel Run are open to the community. Tickets are available at gofan.co for the breakfast and concert, or contact whittenkj@vestavia.k12.al.us to register for the Rebel Run.

Donations can be made by contacting prewittk@vestavia.k12.al.us.