Vestavia Hills student achieves top ACT score

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mohammad Dolat Arman Dolatabadi recently scored a perfect 36 on the ACT.

Arman Dolatabadi, son of Mohammad and Leila Dolatabadi, and a junior at Vestavia Hills High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.

Fewer than half of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2021, only 4,055 out of 1.29 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.

“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”

--Submitted by Mohammad Dolatabadi