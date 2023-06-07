Vestavia Hills HS team named first runner-up in CEE's nationwide personal finance competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Council for Economic Education. Team members Zain Farooqui, Jonathan Wu and Edward Pang.

At the Council for Economic Education’s National Personal Finance Challenge (NPFC) finals, students from Vestavia Hills High School won the first runner-up title for understanding the building blocks of personal finance that all students need to build lives of financial stability and economic mobility.

Team members are Zain Farooqui, Jonathan Wu and Edward Pang. Their coach is Steven Johnson.

The championship round capped off a series of statewide and national academic competitions. Student teams from California, Arkansas and Kansas earned recognition as first place, second runner up and third runner-up schools.

Each member of the finalist teams received a cash prize.

“Understanding the basics of personal finance unlocks a wealth of opportunities for life,” said Nan. J. Morrison, CEE president and chief executive officer. “We congratulate this year’s NPFC championship teams and all the students, teachers and CEE affiliates who bring these essential skills to life in competitions and in classrooms.”

Only about half the states require personal finance courses, according to CEE’s Survey of the States. The movement to provide the curriculum to all students in all high schools is picking up steam among parents, state legislators and education policymakers, but, Morrison added, “too many kids are still left to figure out money smarts and personal finance all by themselves.”

The National Personal Finance Challenge is supported by Voya Financial, as part of its mission to make secure financial futures possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time. Together with Voya Foundation, Voya works to support programming around the country that prepares students for the workforce of the future and to manage their future income through life to a secure retirement.

“The National Personal Finance Challenge arms students with the knowledge and tools to make smart financial decisions when faced with real-life scenarios,” said Heather Lavallee, Voya Financial chief executive officer and CEE board member. “These fundamental skills provide the opportunity for a better financial future as students enter adulthood and face choices on subjects like debt and credit, which can have profound effects on their ability to retire in confidence decades down the line.”