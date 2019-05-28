Kiwanis honor VHHS athletes

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stacey Hill. VHHS athletes receive recognitions from Kiwanis Club of Birmingham on May 21.

Five Vestavia Hills High School student-athletes were honored by the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham on May 21 as Jefferson County Most Outstanding Player for achievements in their specific sports.

Lizzie Hill and Caroline Causey shared the award in girls soccer, as both helped lead the Lady Rebels to a second consecutive Class 7A state championship in early May. Austin Coggin received the honor in boys golf following his second individual state championship. Gray Moore was given the award in boys tennis, leading the charge for the Rebels state title. Colton Lewis was also honored as the Most Outstanding Player in baseball.

Submitted by Stacey Hill.