VHCS to have early dismissal Wednesday

× Expand Photo courtesy of National Weather Service. March 16 2021 Weather Severe storms are likely across Central Alabama Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Tornadoes (some of which could be long track), large hail, and damaging winds are all possible

Vestavia Hills City Schools will have early dismissal March 17 because of the expected severe weather.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:35 p.m. Middle schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus will dismiss at 1:20 p.m. Vestavia Hills High School Main Campus will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

All after-school activities on Wednesday are canceled, including the extended Day Program.

Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency because of the severe weather, and the state of emergency began 6 p.m. March 16. The severe weather event has the potential for strong winds, flooding, hail and tornados, the proclamation said. The weather is expected to cause significant damage to property and disrupt utility systems, the proclamation said.