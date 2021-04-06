Vestavia Hills Singers aim for championship

× Expand James V Baker

The Vestavia Hills Singers show choir is a 74 member group that is comprised of 37 singers/dancers, 12 band members, and 25 crew members. This year's show takes audience members on a journey through the decades of Saturday morning cartoons. From Conjunction Junction, the Jetsons, to Phineas and Ferb, audience members are taken on a whirlwind tour of the beloved Saturday Morning Cartoons that many of us grew up watching.

Covid has put a hold on many competitive show choir seasons. Through the creativity and ingenuity of choreographer Mike Weaver, Show Choir Live was born. This cutting edge virtual competition has given groups throughout the United States an opportunity to still let their voices be heard.

The Singers have competed three times this season in Show Choir Live, with one second place finish and two first place finishes. Additionally they have won Best Choreography, Best Vocals, and Best Show Design. These wins have catapulted them into the number one position in their division for the championships, which will be held on Saturday, April 10. The Singers are currently third overall for all of the divisions in the entire competition.

The Singers will also be hosting Hoover's Show Choir, Paradigm, who also made the finals of the Show Choir Live Competition.

Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools