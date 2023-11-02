Vestavia Hills school board votes to sell former Central elementary school

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills Elementary Central school has been mostly unused since 2019. The Vestavia Hills Board of Education voted Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, to sell it to a private entity called Wellspring Holdings.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education this morning voted to sell the vacant Vestavia Hills Elementary Central school on U.S. 31 for $1.25 million.

The buyer for the 8.15-acre property is a company called Wellspring Holdings, but information about that company and its plans for the property was unavailable this morning.

Vestavia Hills schools Superintendent Todd Freeman said it would be best for that company to release information about its plans, not him.

Ammie Akin, a representative for Wellspring, said in a phone interview that information about the company’s plans for the property would be released this afternoon. Wellspring Holdings is just an official business entity to acquire the school, Akin said. The property will operate under a different name, and more information will be out soon, she said.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education is holding onto the 12.15 acres next to the school that contain a track and soccer field because the school system and the city of Vestavia Hills still use those, Freeman said.

Vestavia Hills Elementary Central has been mostly vacant since 2019 after 30 years of use as a school for students in grades 4-5 in the Vestavia Hills Elementary East and Vestavia Hills Elementary West school zones, Freeman said. The property was acquired from Vestavia Alliance Church in 1987.

When the school system acquired Gresham Elementary School from Jefferson County and renamed it Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge, all of Vestavia’s elementary schools became K-5 schools, and the Central campus was vacated. It has been used for some meetings, and the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Department has used the gym, but the rest of school has gone unused, Freeman said.

School officials have been looking for a buyer for the property for some time and began conversations with Wellspring Holdings within the past year, he said. “It was a good deal for us.”

Freeman said he believes the buyer’s plans for the property will be good for the community as well.

The school board in September voted to lease a two-story, 7,398-square-foot office building in front of the Central school to Impact Family Counseling for two years beginning Jan. 1. Wellspring Holdings will take over and honor that lease, Freeman said.

Wellspring Holdings also will have first rights to buy the track and soccer field property next to the school if the school board decides to sell it, according to the contract approved this morning.