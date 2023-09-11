Vestavia Hills school board leases building to Impact Family Counseling

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills Board of Education has agreed to lease this two-story building on the former Vestavia Hills Elementary-Central campus to Impact Family Counseling.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education on Monday agreed to lease a small building on the former Vestavia Hills Elementary-Central campus on Montgomery Highway to Impact Family Counseling.

The two-story, 7,398-square-foot building, which is visible from U.S. 31, formerly was home to the school system’s after-school program offices but has been vacant for some time, Superintendent Todd Freeman said.

Impact Family Counseling has run out of room at its facility at 701 Montgomery Highway and needs space for expansion, Freeman said.

The nonprofit has agreed to pay $5,780 per month — totaling $69,360 a year — for rent, and the school system in turns plans to put that money back into expanding its counseling services, Freeman said. The school system plans to work with Impact Family Counseling to extend its intervention support program from its elementary grades into the secondary grades, he said.

Impact Family Counseling has some adjustments it needs to make to the building to meet the nonprofit’s needs, and the lease will take effect Jan. 1, Freeman said.

Read more about Impact Family Counseling here.

In other business Monday, the school board approved a $109 million budget for fiscal 2024, which is about a 6% increase from the 2023 budget approved a year ago. See details about the budget that were shared in the first of two public hearings about the budget on Aug. 28.