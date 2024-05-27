Vestavia Hills High School students compete in world robotics championship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools Vestavia Hills High School sent four teams to the 2024 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas.

The Vestavia Hills High School robotics team recently showcased its talents against top teams from across the globe at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas.

The VEX Robotics Worlds Championship featured 82 teams in each of 10 divisions, including engineering, science, math, technology, arts, research, innovate, design, opportunity and spirit.

Vestavia Hills sent four teams, each competing in different divisions. The school placed 21st in research, 64th in opportunity, 66th in math and 68th in design.

“The VHHS teams demonstrated remarkable skill and perseverance in a highly competitive environment,” coach Pam Hickman said in a news release. “Throughout the season, the VHHS robotics teams have exhibited dedication, teamwork and technical prowess. Their participation in the VEX Worlds Competition was marked by facing intense and high-caliber competition, which provided invaluable experience and learning opportunities.”

The entire school is proud of their achievements, Hickman said.

“The students’ hard work, innovative thinking and competitive spirit have not only brought them success, but have also set a strong foundation for future competitions,” she said.