Vestavia Hills High School SGA prepares for busy fall season

The Vestavia Hills High School Student Government Associations are planning several fall charity events and fundraisers for the school. They kicked off these events at the Hoover pep rally on Sept. 9.

The events include:

Oct. 17: Faculty/student basketball game (time TBD)

Oct. 18: Powderpuff football game at 6 p.m.

Oct. 20: Homecoming floats and pep rally at 2 p.m.

Nov. 8: Talent show (multiple showtimes)

Nov. 30-Dec. 4: Canned food drive

Members of the 2023-24 SGA are: