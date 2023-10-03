Vestavia Hills High School SGA prepares for busy fall season

×
Photo courtesy of Elisabeth Watkins.
The Vestavia Hills High School Student Government Association leadership for the 2023-24 school year.
The Vestavia Hills High School Student Government Associations are planning several fall charity events and fundraisers for the school. They kicked off these events at the Hoover pep rally on Sept. 9.
The events include:
- Oct. 17: Faculty/student basketball game (time TBD)
- Oct. 18: Powderpuff football game at 6 p.m.
- Oct. 20: Homecoming floats and pep rally at 2 p.m.
- Nov. 8: Talent show (multiple showtimes)
- Nov. 30-Dec. 4: Canned food drive
Members of the 2023-24 SGA are:
- President: Virginia Eickholt
- Vice President: Eddy Pang
- Administrative Vice President: Anna Claire Black
- Treasurer: Chase Kaiser
- Director of Student Involvement: Sophie Williams
- Director of Spirit: Anne Douglas Nunnelley
- Director of Community Involvement: Annemarie Merrill
- Director of Publicity: Kate Hurst
- Chaplain: Madelyn Wigley
- Director of Homecoming: Sydney Allen
- Sophomore Reps: Elise Ball, Millie Black, Will Davis, Amelia Davis, Rebecca Evans, Tina Gao, Mary Getty, Anderson Glenn, Sammy Hasken, Anna James Litty, Tatum Osborne, Sela Rickert, Molly Mac Sharp, Kate Wolfe and Emily Zeidler.
- Junior Reps: Anna Kate Bailey, Mary Paten Bean, Ella Joy Bragan, Alex Cassimus, Blakeley Ferguson, Marley Gardner, Graham Gwaltney, Callie Johnson, Mary Kenyon Nall, Madeline Rooks, Madalyn Saia, Ethan Schmidt, Wynn Strubel, Izzie Worrell, Allison Xie and Jasmine Zhang.
- Senior Reps: Maloy Baker, Mary Grace Butler, Jack Davis, Simon Haughery, Evey Hill, John Harris Hocutt, Mary Cecilia Ledbetter, Fletcher Neely, Mckenzie Ormond, Claire Pappalardo, Monsi Parekh, Blair Steele, Lilly Stockard, Abbey Wehby and Addie Wright.