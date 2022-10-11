Vestavia Hills City Schools to host public meetings over 1Rebel 1Future proposal

× Expand Board of Education

Vestavia Hills City Schools will host two meetings in November to provide details of its proposed plan called “1Rebel 1Future."

The plan will be presented in detail on Monday, Nov. 7 in Vestavia Hills High School’s auditorium and on Monday, Nov. 28 in Liberty Park Middle School’s media center. Both meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The meetings are open to the public and will provide school families as well as community members who do not have children in the schools with an opportunity to hear about the proposal.

The same information will be presented at both meetings, and both are expected to last about 90 minutes.

For more on the plan, read the October cover story in the Vestavia Voice.