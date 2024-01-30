Vestavia Hills City Schools honors 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

1 of 18
Vestavia Hills City Schools honored the 2023 Hall of Fame inductees Monday, Jan. 29, at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center with more than 200 people in attendance.
The five inductees in the Class of 2023 are:
- Beverly Brasell, who served as an English, speech and drama teacher at Vestavia Hills High School from 1974 to 2007
- William “Bill” Clark, the first superintendent for Vestavia Hills City Schools, who served from 1970 to 1979 and is being inducted posthumously
- Jennifer Greer, a special education teacher at Pizitz Middle School and Vestavia Hills High School from 1996 to 2021
- Kym Prewitt, who served in multiple roles from 1987 to 2023, including as an English and youth leadership teacher at Vestavia Hills High School and a Board of Education member
- Jim Williams, who served as principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary East from 1981 to 1999
The inductees were chosen from a field of nominees submitted last year by alumni, current and former school employees and the community at large. More than 140 nominations have been received since the start of the Hall of Fame initiative in 2020.
Previous inductees included Buddy Anderson, Helen Holley, David Miles, Carlton Smith and Kay Tipton in 2020; Sammy Dunn, Barbara Grant, Michael Gross, Rick McKay and John Rush in 2021; and Kelly Bagby, Brian Cain, Karen DeLano, Kimberly McBride and Audrey Pharo in 2022.