Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation Receives $100,000 Donation

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Vestavia Hills High School Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Dora and Sanjay Singh have pledged a $100,000 donation to the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation to support Global Arts, Culture, and Education at Vestavia Hills City Schools. This generous gift exemplifies the Singh family’s passion to educate and prepare our students to thrive in today’s global society.

“Dora and Sanjay have given the gift of sustainability to our school system. We are thankful for their steadfast support and for the enduring legacy of this gift,” said Foundation Executive Director Tait Stoddard. “Current and future Vestavia students are being shaped and empowered by gifts like that of the Singh family, and gifts like this allow the Vestavia Hills School System to remain among the best in the country.”

The Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit, was founded in 1996 to offset the effects of unfavorable economic conditions by providing funds for projects and programs for the Vestavia Hills Schools. Today the Foundation has a grant-making endowment of $4 million and the mission is simple – to provide perpetual financial support to each of our schools and to protect and foster the standard of academic excellence in our school system. Since our first grant, the Foundation has granted more than $1.3 million to our school system. In 2022, the Foundation was able to help the Vestavia Hills schools by granting more than $155,000 for professional development, technology improvements and classroom enhancements.

Our goal is to continue to grow the grant-making endowment to ensure that Vestavia Hills students have access to the most advanced programs and teachers can further their professional development. The larger our endowment, the more we can give back to our schools. We ask that YOU consider making the Foundation part of your annual giving plan. Your pledge could be paid over a period of five years and is fully tax-deductible. Investing in the education of our youth is paramount to protecting and enhancing the learning experience of all Vestavia Hills students. Contributing to the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation is the best way to ensure the tradition of excellence continues.

Contributing to the Foundation is one of the best ways to ensure the tradition of excellence in our schools continues. Your tax-deductible contribution is an investment that will allow Vestavia Hills to continue to be a leader in public education. To make a charitable donation, you can donate through PayPal online at vestaviafoundation.org or email Tait Stoddard at director@vestaviafoundation.org.

-- Submitted by Tait Stoddard