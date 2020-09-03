Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation donates $130,000 to school system

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. All nine Vestavia Hills campuses will receive a portion of the grant funds, which cover expenses related to implementation of the school system’s 2020 Reopening Plan.

The Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation this week delivered one of its largest donations ever, $130,000, to support the school system’s reopening efforts.

The Foundation’s $130,000 gift is its second largest in the organization’s 24-year history.

All nine Vestavia Hills campuses will receive a portion of the grant funds, which cover expenses related to implementation of the school system’s 2020 Reopening Plan.

Items purchased with the funds include individual student supply kits for math, music, and art classes; face shields and resonance masks for students in speech and choral classes; disinfection supplies for band instruments; and screen recording software for Remote Learning Model instruction.

“We are so happy to be able to make such an important grant to support our school system in such unprecedented times,” said foundation president Jay Morrow. “Our teachers and administrators are doing a fantastic job of keeping our children safe while at the same time providing them with the educational excellence we are accustomed to here in Vestavia Hills. It is our hope that this grant by the Foundation and our donors will provide the support they all desperately need.”

“Vestavia Hills City Schools is grateful for the unparalleled support of the VHCS Foundation through the grant for instructional support. The grant allows for our schools to enhance our reopening plan through high quality, and safe, learning experiences for students throughout our system,” said VHCS Superintendent Todd Freeman.

Since its founding in 1996, the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation has donated more than $1 million to support classroom instructional purchases, innovative technology, and professional development in all Vestavia Hills schools.

More information about the Foundation is available at www.vestaviafoundation.org.

Submitted by Whit McGhee.