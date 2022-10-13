Vestavia Hills City Schools announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

The Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame will add five new inductees this year to its list of educators.

Inductees in the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 include, in alphabetical order:

Kelly Bagby, special education teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary Central, Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge, and Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park from 2000 to 2022

Brian Cain, math and psychology teacher at Vestavia Hills High School from 1989 to 2002

Dr. Karen DeLano, assistant superintendent of Vestavia Hills City Schools from 2000 to 2012

Kimberly McBride, custodian at Liberty Park Middle School from 2008 to 2021 who will be inducted posthumously

Audrey Pharo, kindergarten teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary West from 1977 to 2008

The Class of 2022 will be the third group of educators inducted into the VHCS Hall of Fame. The inaugural class, inducted in 2020 as part of the school system’s 50th anniversary, included Buddy Anderson, Helen Holley, David Miles, Dr. Carlton Smith, and Kay Tipton. 2021 inductees included Sammy Dunn, Barbara Grant, Michael Gross, Rick McKay, and John Rush.

This year’s inductees were chosen from a field of nominees submitted earlier this year by alumni, current and former school employees, and the community at large. More than 120 nominations have been received since the start of the Hall of Fame initiative. Those interested in submitting a nomination for the Class of 2023 may visit www.vhcs.us/halloffame.

“The Class of 2022 continues the remarkable legacy of influence that is characteristic of the previous inductees into the VHCS Hall of Fame. They each exemplified a model of excellence that is the standard for educators in Vestavia Hills,” Superintendent Todd Freeman said.

Inductees will be honored at a special Hall of Fame ceremony in January. The event will be open to the public, and details will be announced soon.

-- Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools