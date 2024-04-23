U.S. News names Vestavia Hills High 5th best public school in Alabama for 2024

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Vestavia Hills High School Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Vestavia Hills High School is the fith best public high school in Alabama, according to 2024 rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.

Vestavia Hills came in behind Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School in Montgomery, New Century Tech Demo High School in Huntsville, Homewood High and Mountain Brook High.

Here’s the magazine’s complete Top 11 public high schools in Alabama:

Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School, Montgomery New Century Demo High School, Huntsville Homewood High School Mountain Brook High School Vestavia Hills High School James Clemens High School, Madison Spain Park High School, Hoover Hewitt-Trussville High School Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School, Montgomery Oak Mountain High School, Shelby County Hoover High School

U.S. News and World Report ranks schools based on college readiness, achievement on state proficiency tests, graduation rates, percentage of students taking and passing Advanced Placement tests, and performance of Black, Hispanic and low-income students.

Vestavia Hills, which ranked No. 494 nationally out of more than 25,000 public high schools, had 51% of students take at least one AP exam and 42% of students pass at least one AP exam, according to the magazine. Seventy-five percent of Vestavia Hills High students were deemed proficient in math and science, while 68% were deemed proficient in reading.

Eighty-two percent of Vestavia Hills High students are white, while 18% are in minority groups, and 10% are economically disadvantaged, according to the magazine.

See more about Vestavia Hills High School’s ranking here and more on all Alabama schools here.