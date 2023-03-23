Trussville City Schools hires Patrick Martin as next superintendent

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills superintendents from left, Patrick Martin, Aimee Rainey and Todd Freeman at the Vestavia Hills Board of Education on Sept. 11.

Patrick Martin, assistant superintendent of operations and services at Vestavia Hills City Schools, was hired by Trussville City Schools as the school system's newest superintendent at a Thursday night meeting.

Martin confirmed the news to the Vestavia Voice following the meeting.

Martin has been at Vestavia Hills City Schools since 2018, having been hired to work with Superintendent Todd Freeman after being named one of the two finalists for the superintendent position in Vestavia.

Trussville City Schools hired Martin following the resignation of former superintendent Pattie Neill, who left her post Nov. 1 following controversy over a "death notebook" found in the possession of a Hewitt-Trussville High School student.

Martin's start date is still being worked out, he said.