Terakedis joins Board of Education

Photo courtesy of Amber Terakedis. Amber Terakedis with her famiily at Church of the Highlands on Easter.

Liberty Park resident Amber Terakedis is joining the Vestavia Hills Board of Education in June, replacing Jaclyn Hudson as Hudson ends her term on the board.

Terakedis, a seven-year resident of Vestavia Hills, works as a certified financial planner and partner of Plante Moran. She has three children in the Vestavia school system and has worked on various committees, PTOs and boards, including the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation board.

As she interviewed with the Vestavia Hills City Council for the seat, one of the main topics discussed was the 1Rebel 1Future tax plan that failed to pass last year. Terakedis was involved in helping spread information about the proposed plan and urging community members to participate in discussions.

“A lot of people only heard the negative,” Terakedis said. “I encouraged people that if they felt passionate about it and it comes up again, to get involved.”

Terakedis said being on a board is an incredible learning opportunity and a way for her to contribute to the community. She said she was truly honored and humbled to be appointed to serve on the school board.

“I have the utmost respect for the other school board members, the City Council and our superintendent,” Terakedis said. “I’m really looking forward to digging in and helping to maintain the legacy of excellence in our school district.”

She’s also excited to get to know more parents, teachers, students and administrators across the city, she added.

“I’m thrilled to be involved in decisions that will help us navigate the future needs and growth of our district,” Terakedis said. “We live in such a unique and wonderful place, and I will do everything in my power to contribute to preserving and growing the 1Rebel culture.”

Before making the nomination, Vestavia City Council members spoke with her references, who said Terakedis was a good listener, gave wise advice on how to resolve problems and had helped them feel more connected to the schools and community.

“I try to find ways to get people plugged in, so that we’re collectively making positive progress,” Terakedis said. “You want to work so that your kids can raise their kids here one day.”

Councilwoman Kimberly Cook said she brought the nomination for Terakedis to the council in part because of Terakedis’s dedication to fight for creative ways to fulfill the school board’s vision.

“I look for people who don’t waste time complaining about how things are, but who ask time after time, ‘What can I do to make things better? How can I serve?’” Cook said. “I want someone who is willing to do the messy work of governing a diverse school system because we have many competing priorities and ideas out there.”

Community members also shared with Cook that Terakedis was a peacemaker but that she wouldn’t back down from a challenge if it’s important — things Cook appreciated.

“Amber will be a valuable asset, and the council gives its wholehearted support to her for this appointment, and I am sure our community will too,” Cook said.

Other candidates who applied for the Board of Education this year were Leslie Claybrook, Rachel Jordan, Rhoda Kattus, Brent Von Kanel and Lynn Worley.