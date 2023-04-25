Superintendent talks facilities at April board meeting

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Vestavia Hills High School Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman talked about needed upgrades across the system’s facilities at the April 24 Board of Education meeting.

Freeman gave his last presentation to the board ahead of the May 9 vote on a property tax increase to fund those upgrades. Speaking from the band room of Vestavia Hills High School, Freeman said that space, along with space for choir, theater and athletics, was now inadequate and in need of expansion.

The budget for the 1Rebel 1Future proposal includes about $100 million in facility upgrades, with the priority being replacing roofs and HVAC systems, along with upgrading security system-wide, Freeman said.

Other projects include kitchen additions, a new space for athletics and other groups at the high school, new gyms and more.

On May 9, Vestavia Hills voters will decide whether to improve a 9.8-mill tax increase to fund the proposal, which also includes the addition of new academic courses and personnel to teach those courses.

Also at the meeting, the board approved job descriptions for STEM and world language teachers at the elementary schools, instructional partner and an assistant maintenance director. Those positions would be dependent on the tax proposal passing.

The board also heard a report on the fiscal 2022 audit and recognized a number of students from the dance team, band, choir and more for their recent achievements.